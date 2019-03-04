



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In a sleep deprived nation, we’re about to lose a little more this weekend thanks to the arrival of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10.

This means the daylight will begin later in the morning and gives people an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts to Standard Time on the first Sunday in November.

Most clocks, such as those on cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight, moving forward from 2 am to 3 am. But other household clocks such as those on alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios have to be manually updated.

The only two states that do not observe daylight-saving time are Arizona and Hawaii. Neither does American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Of course, whenever you set your clocks ahead one hour, you are also supposed to make another change. Change the batteries on your smoke detectors.

Smoke detector batteries need changing every six months and the switch to daylight-saving time is the perfect time to make the change.

The Florida Highway Patrol also warns drivers and pedestrians to be especially careful on the Monday morning commute to work or school. It will likely be dark and everyone needs to pay close attention to the roads.

Did you know? Daylight saving time was first used during World War I, as part of an effort in the United States and other warring countries to conserve fuel. In theory, using daylight more efficiently saves fuel and energy because it reduces the nation’s need for artificial light.

Did you also know the correct term is daylight “saving” time, not “savings” time.