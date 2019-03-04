Filed Under:Boil Water Notice, Ft. Lauderdale, Local TV


FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a section of Hendricks Isle in Ft. Lauderdale.

It affects only properties on the east side of the isle from 28 to 535. All west side neighbors are not impacted.

Residents are advised that all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

Anyone with questions can call the 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.

