



SEBASTIAN (CBSMiami/AP) — A horrific story is coming into focus along Florida’s east coast.

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of a missing Florida high school student who was killed “execution-style.”

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar told local media on Friday that 18-year-old Elisha Martin is suspected in the shooting death of 16-year-old Logan Spencer.

Spencer was a high school football player in Sebastian, a central Florida city. He had been reported missing last month, but his body was found in the woods on Feb. 21

Sheriff Loar said Martin told a witness that he shot Spencer in the back of the head.

Several people told investigators Martin blamed Spencer for stealing between $12,000 and $20,000. Deputies found the gun tied to the crime in Martin’s home.

Police records show Martin has also been charged with a felony for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, as well as a misdemeanor charge for giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation.

No attorney was listed for Martin in jail records.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)