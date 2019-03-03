  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police are looking for a man who tried to run officers over with his car.

Police say Mario Ramon Echemendia used his vehicle to try running over police officers.

They say it’s happened at least three different times.

The most recent happened Friday when officers were responding to a call at the Ocean Beach on West 4th Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

