



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Department of Homeland Security is extending Temporary Protected Status for U.S. residents from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti, and Nicaragua.

The extension is good through January 2, 2020.

“This is tremendous news for the TPS recipients from Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. This is a temporary relief for these families. At FANM, we believe that Congress must act promptly to find a permanent solution of all TPS Recipients and their families,” said Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM)/

FANM says it empowers low to moderate income families socially, financially, and politically and to give them the tools to transform their communities.

TPS beneficiaries from these four nations will retain their status while the preliminary injunction remains in effect, as long as, that an individual’s TPS is not withdrawn because of individual ineligibility.

Recently, Venezuelans have petitioned the White House, asking President Trump to provide Venezuelans in the US with temporary protected status.

So far, the Trump administration hasn’t seemed inclined to provide TPS to Venezuelans.

The U.S. grants TPS to citizens of countries ravaged by war or natural disasters, so they can stay and work legally in the US until the situation improves back home.

The status is short-term but renewable and some immigrants have lived in the country for decades, raising American-born children, buying homes and building careers.

Critics have said the program was meant to be temporary and shouldn’t be extended for so long.

A series of lawsuits have been filed recently challenging the Trump administration’s decision to end the program for a group of countries whose citizens have lived and worked legally in the US for years.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

