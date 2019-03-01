



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a good Samaritan to the rescue when he spotted an armed man robbing an elderly couple in a bank parking lot.

It happened outside of the Wells Fargo branch at 9301 NW 7th Avenue in Pinewood.

When he saw an armed robbery of the couple going on, police say a man intervened and was able to hold the would-be robber, with the help of several others, until they arrived.

Two people, including the armed robbery subject, were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said a woman driving a red Range Rover fled the scene. They have not determined if she was connected to the robbery attempt.