



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A bill that would ban on petting a dog while driving has been filed in the state’s Senate for the upcoming Legislative session.

In a AAA survey, 52 percent of people said they have pet their dog while driving, 29 admitted they were distracted by their dog

“People driving with their dogs in their front seat, they could jump in their lap at any time and they could wreck,” said Samantha Williams.

The proposed legislation isn’t just taking aim at pets, it redefines ‘distracted driving’ to include more than mobile devices. Reading, writing, and applying make up while driving would also be against the law.

“That’s a tough one because that’s almost like texting and driving,” said Jim Benton.

The bill would also make distracted driving a primary offense, meaning you could be pulled over if you’re seen petting you put.

According to the legislation, it’s aimed at saving lives on the road.

