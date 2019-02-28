  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dangerous and disturbing social media challenge encouraging children to commit dangerous acts, including physical harm and suicide has resurfaced.

The so-called “game” known as the “Momo Challenge” uses a creepy-looking avatar to communicate with children via the smartphone messaging application  “WhatsApp” or through Facebook.

Police say children are encouraged to contact “Momo,” and then asked to post photos or video of them committing violent acts.

The avatar blackmails children by telling them that she has damaging information on the players and will release it if they don’t play the game.

Police are asking parents to monitor their children’s use of social media and internet usage.

It’s concerning enough that Miami-Dade police put out a lengthy warning, full of tips for parents on Friday.

Cyber experts say the challenge is nothing but a hoax that aims at stealing personal data and torturing children physically and mentally.

Police parents should talk to their children to never share personal data, photographs or phone numbers with anyone on the internet.

Click here to see what parents need to know.

