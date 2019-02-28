



DORAL (CBSMiami) – Two men were injured after a section of Doral building’s roof they were working on collapsed.

It happened at 9695 NW 13th Street which is listed as Intermark Foods Inc.

Chopper4 over the building spotted the hole where the men fell through. The roof was under repair by Best Roofing Service.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were handling two trauma alerts from a ‘long fall’.

Both of the injured men were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, no word on their conditions.

