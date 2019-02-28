WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
By Joan Murray
Filed Under:Homicide, Joan Murray, Local TV, Pembroke Pines


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the 6800 block of SW 8th Street Wednesday night regarding an injured person in the Pines Village community.

Police found an 86-year-old woman, who is not being identified yet, in a bedroom.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries, but died Thursday morning.

Police say due to the extent of her injuries and based on their on-going investigation, this incident is being classified as a homicide.

Robert Ormiston (Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Thursday morning, police arrested 57-year-old Robert Ormiston, 57, who was also at the home.

Ormiston is charged with murder and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

The investigation remains active.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s