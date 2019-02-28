



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the 6800 block of SW 8th Street Wednesday night regarding an injured person in the Pines Village community.

Police found an 86-year-old woman, who is not being identified yet, in a bedroom.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries, but died Thursday morning.

Police say due to the extent of her injuries and based on their on-going investigation, this incident is being classified as a homicide.

Thursday morning, police arrested 57-year-old Robert Ormiston, 57, who was also at the home.

Ormiston is charged with murder and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

The investigation remains active.