



HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden had 58 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and the Houston Rockets overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Miami Heat 121-118 on Thursday night.

Harden made 8 of 18 3-pointers and was 16 of 32 overall from the field and 18 of 18 on free throws. He fell three points short of his career high set at New York on Jan. 23, and had the most point ever against the Heat — breaking Willie Burton’s mark of 53 for Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 1994.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, and Chris Paul and Gary Clark each had 14 to help Houston win its fourth straight game. The Rockets shot 49 percent, including 19 of 46 on 3-pointers.

Kelly Olynyk and Goran Dragic each had 21 points for Miami, Justise Winslow added 19 points and eight assists, and Josh Richardson had 18 points. The Heat shot 52 percent, making 15 of 28 3-pointers.

Miami was coming off a home victory over Golden State on Wednesday night on Dwyane Wade’s banked 3-pointer at the buzzer. Houston played at Charlotte on Wednesday night.

With Houston down 113-103 after Dragic’s 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining, Harden scored 10 points on a 14-0 run that made it 117-113.

Miami had a chance to regain the lead after Paul missed a 3-pointer, but Wade missed a jumper, and Richardson missed a 3-pointer. Paul hit a jumper with 46 seconds left to give finish the scoring.

TIP INS

Heat: James Johnson (shoulder sprain) and Hassan Whiteside (hip strain) did not play. … Wade had 12 points, Waiters had 11 and Adebayo 10. … The Heat outscored Houston 46-32 in the paint.

Rockets: Kenneth Faried (hip), Eric Gordon (knee) and Iman Shumpert (calf) sat out. Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said Faried was day-to-day after leaving Wednesday’s game with the injury. Clark started for the Rockets. … Houston committed 16 turnovers, which led to 27 points.

TUCKER EJECTED

After an offensive foul with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third, Houston forward P.J. Tucker argued the call on his way back up the court, earning two technical fouls and an ejection. Tucker had to be restrained by two assistant coaches as he left the court.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Rockets: At Boston on Sunday.