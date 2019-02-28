Filed Under:Boca Raton, Broward Sheriff's Office, BSO, Child Pornography, Gym, Gym Teacher, Hassan Jawad, Local TV, Twister Gymnastics


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested a former gym teacher they say possessed and compiled child pornography.

BSO says Hassan Jawad, 37, was arrested at his Deerfield Beach home at around 9 a.m. Friday.

BSO detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say they received information that a computer had been advertising or sharing child pornography images online since January 2019.

Authorities say detectives uncovered a number of videos and images of boys who appeared between the ages of 7 and 13, engaged in sexual acts with other boys or men.

Jawad had worked at Twister Gymnastics in Boca Raton for more than a year and was previously employed at New England Academy of Gymnastics in Marlborough, Mass., police said.

Detectives are looking to determine if Jawad victimized any children and are concerned there may be local victims.

Anyone with additional information on Jawad’s arrest should contact BSO at 954-888-5239 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

