



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade has been taking his farewell lap around the NBA this season as the 16-year veteran prepares to call it a career.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors pay a visit to Wade and the Heat.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows something about winning in the NBA.

As a player, Kerr won five NBA championships. As a coach, he’s won three.

While he and Golden State are vying for third straight title, Kerr took a moment during Wednesday’s shootaround at American Airlines Arena to talk about Wade and his One Last Dance around the league.

“I enjoy watching it on TV, I enjoyed seeing it at Oracle [Arena],” said Kerr. “The video tributes, the jersey exchange, the applause from the fans, it all shows you what Dwyane has meant to this league.”

Wade and Kerr never played on the same floor. Kerr retired after winning the 2003 NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wade was drafted 11 days later, selected fifth overall by Pat Riley and the Heat at the ’03 NBA Draft at Madison Square Garden.

Now all these years later, Kerr can appreciate what Wade means to not only the fans of the league, but many of its current players.

“I think when you see all the younger players in the league, how much they revere him, you realize, you remember…you go back to ’06 when he was Finals MVP as a young player, a lot of guys in the league were like 10 years old, watching him. So they idolized him. He’s one of the modern day stars who a lot of the current players idolized, mimicked, watched,” Kerr said.