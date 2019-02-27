



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Pet and Protection Center in Doral is looking good.

The shelter, built in 2016, is designed to provide a more comfortable environment and medical services for thousands of homeless cats and dogs.

Architects who designed the center say it was built like a mall, to also create a pleasant pet adoption experience for animal lovers and make sure the pets find loving homes.

“The shelter was built with the thought of a place to welcome people to come and adopt animals,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services. “We didn’t want the typical shelter experience. We wanted this to feel like a retail facility experience where customers would want to come back and tell people they know to come and visit as well.”

The facility is open to the public every day and invites animal loves to stop by any time to adopt a pet.