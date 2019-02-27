



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a man they say displayed a fake bomb inside a Burger King restaurant on Bird Road.

Police said it happened on Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m. at a restaurant in the 7000 block of SW 40th Street.

Investigators said someone inside the restaurant noticed a man, later identified as Luis Felipe Jaspe Jr., 47, handling a threaded metal pipe wrapped with black tape, a red cap, and battery wires.

The arrest report said police were called after Jaspe Jr. removed a laptop computer and an ammunition box with electrical wires from his bag.

Authorities said responding officers took Jaspe Jr. immediately into custody.

Police said MDPD bomb technicians along with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) destroyed the device and determined it was fake device.

Jaspe Jr. was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and police say he has been charged accordingly.

Traffic in the area of Bird Road and the Palmetto Expressway was greatly impacted due to the incident.

Officials closed the on and off ramps to the highway, and a stretch of Bird Road was shut down as well.

Bond was set at $7,500.

Burger King released a statement regarding the incident that read:

“The safety of our guests and team members is always important to us. We are fully cooperating with the Miami-Dade authorities to assist in this ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.