



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police called in a bomb squad after a suspicious object was discovered at a Burger King.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant located at 7070 Bird Road.

As a precaution, police closed Bird Road to traffic from west of 71st Avenue to the Palmetto Expressway.

Police are questioning a person detained on the scene. They are advising drivers to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

