  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Burger King, Local TV, Miami-Dade Police


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police called in a bomb squad after a suspicious object was discovered at a Burger King.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant located at 7070 Bird Road.

As a precaution, police closed Bird Road to traffic from west of 71st Avenue to the Palmetto Expressway.

Police are questioning a person detained on the scene. They are advising drivers to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s