MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Miami-Dade police officers have been charged after home surveillance video shows one of them slapping a handcuffed teen as he’s being led out of his Allapattah home.

It happened back in March 2018 when Brayn Crespo was arrested for allegedly stealing airbags from cars.

The video shows several officers inside the living room of the house, then Crespo appears shirtless as he is being led out of the house.

Just as Crespo is almost out the door, the video shows Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Manuel Regueiro slap Crespo’s face with his left hand.

On Tuesday, Regueiro was charged with misdemeanor battery, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Officer Alexander Gonzalez was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor petty theft.

Surveillance video from a home across the street reportedly shows him stealing an object covered in a pillowcase. Investigators believe it was a lithium battery that Gonzalez thought was the hard drive for the Crespo’s recording unit, according to the Herald

A third officer, a lieutenant, has reportedly been suspended pending the outcome of an internal affair investigation.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to provide details in the case.

