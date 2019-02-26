



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Tuesday marked the second day of depositions in the high profile civil case stemming from the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Monday, former campus monitor Andrew Medina was deposed.

Scot Peterson’s deposition was Tuesday at the Broward County Courthouse.

Peterson was the school resource deputy at Stoneman Douglas who never went into the building to confront confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Parkland father Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered at MSD last February, is suing.

He was present at both days of deposition.