



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged with attempted murder and felony battery after he reportedly attacked a Broward Sheriff’s deputy.

Carl Auguste, 23, is currently being held on a no bond order at Broward’s main jail.

The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. in a gated apartment complex in the 2700 block of Sommerset Drive in Lauderdale Lakes.

The sheriff’s office said Auguste went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and got combative with her new boyfriend, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The two fought and the injured deputy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The deputy suffered serious injuries and was listed as stable. The sheriff’s office has not released his name.