FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie’s job is on the line.

In an agenda item posted for next Tuesday’s school board meeting, board member Lori Alhadeff wants Runcie’s contract terminated “with cause effective March 5, 2019.”

Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I feel that there’s a sense of urgency to fire the Superintendent,” Alhadeff told CBS4 News late Tuesday night. “The district is spiraling out of control and basically it’s a culmination of many failures of the Superintendent.”

Alhadeff believes Runcie has failed at his job. She declined to mention specifics but said she believes Runcie has shown poor leadership and lacked a sense of urgency to make critical safety changes in Broward schools.

“As School Board Members we’re accountable to the voters and I think it’s important for the voters to know exactly which school board supports the Superintendent and which ones do not support the Superintendent,” she said.

Many of the families of the Parkland victims have called for Runcie’s removal. They cite a number of failures in policies and procedures that led to the tragic violence on February 14, 2018, and a lack of urgency following the shooting to make substantive changes to safety and security across the school district.

Alhadeff said she has no idea if the measure has the support of 4 other board members to pass. Prior to next Tuesday’s vote, Alhadeff will need to bring forth reasons in the School Board agenda item to support her position.

CBS4 News sent text messages to Superintendent Runcie and his Chief Public Information Officer late Tuesday requesting comment on this development but we did not receive a response.