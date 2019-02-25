



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hectic scene outside Bickell City Center in Miami.

Police say a child has died.

The young boy and his mother fell from the building.

According to Miami Fire-Rescue, the mother jumped from the balcony with the child.

They say the call came in as a jumper.

Both died in the fall, which was from around the 20th floor, according to Miami Fire-Rescue.

They were found by first responders on the 6th floor.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.