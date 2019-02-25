Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hectic scene outside Bickell City Center in Miami.
Police say a child has died.
The young boy and his mother fell from the building.
According to Miami Fire-Rescue, the mother jumped from the balcony with the child.
They say the call came in as a jumper.
Both died in the fall, which was from around the 20th floor, according to Miami Fire-Rescue.
They were found by first responders on the 6th floor.
The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.