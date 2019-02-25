



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery is launching a new $30 scratch off ticket to join its Gold Rush Family.

The Gold Rush Classic launched in January and it has been so successful, the Florida Lottery is now introducing a new $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game.

The new $30 game features six top prizes of $15 million which is the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. There are also 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

Additionally, players can enter any non-winning Gold Rush Classic and Gold Rush Special Edition tickets into the “Gold Rush Classic” Second Chance Promotion. In each drawing, one player will win $30,000, two players will win $10,000, four players will win $5,000, and 30 players will win $1,000.

Players can also earn up to 25 extra entries per entry period by entering a special Facebook “promo code” that will be posted to the Florida Lottery’s Facebook page during each second chance promotion entry period.

Click here for more information about these games and the second chance promotion.

But that’s not all!

The Florida Lottery is also launching three additional Scratch-Off games Monday.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 LUCK, features eight top prizes of $1 million and over $72.8 million in total cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.04.

For $2, players can win up to $30,000 with TRIPLE CA$H. There are over 5.2 million winning tickets totaling more than $32.7 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.54.

MONEY BAGS offers 420 top prizes of $1,000 and more than $12.3 million in total cash prizes! This $1 game features over four million winning tickets, and overall odds of winning are one-in-4.86.

Scratch-off games make up about 69-percent of Florida Lottery ticket sales and generated more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2017-18.