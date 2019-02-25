



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An off-duty Broward Sheriff’s deputy was injured after being attacked at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes early Monday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a gated apartment complex in the 2700 block of Sommerset Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman’s ex-boyfriend attacked the deputy man at her apartment.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a police escort. The officer reportedly suffered serious injuries and is listed as stable.