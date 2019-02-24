  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Amber Diaz
Miami (CBSMiami) — An Atlas Air 767 Boeing cargo plane that left Miami for Houston crashed into Trinity Bay in Chambers County, Texas early Saturday.

Three passengers were on board but the FAA said no one survived.

Human remains were found in the 5-foot, marshy waters.

Jason, a first responder, boated through the wreckage to help in the search.

“There’s packages, clothes shoes, stuff floating everywhere…backpacks. You name it, it was floating,” he said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, there was rain in the area when air traffic control lost contact with the plane.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said, “The aircraft was in what I would characterize as a normal descent and around 6300 feet. It began what I would characterize as a very, very rapid descent at that point.”

Atlas Air said in a statement:

“Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time. Atlas Air is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB. We will update as additional information becomes available.”

According to the tail number on the plane, it was operating as Amazon Prime air.

Amazons fleet investigators are focusing their search on getting ahold of the black boxes.

