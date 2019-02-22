



BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An anonymous tip led Boynton Beach police to a man who was reportedly selling fake temporary license plates and insurance cards.

The tipster told police that Fedelin Pericles, 36, was selling temporary tags for $60 and fake insurance cards for $100. The caller also provided the “tag man’s” phone number.

On January 30th, an undercover officer texted Pericles and asked for a temporary tag. Pericles asked for the VIN number, color, and model of the car and met the officer in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement store for the money.

Two other officers made similar purchases.

Pericles was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including organized fraud.

