



Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting Korean War veteran Sgt. Melvin Simowitz.

Mel, as he likes to go by, was drafted into the U.S. Army on February 29, 1952 and in November, just before Thanksgiving, he arrived in Korea and was part of the 7th. Infantry Division.

Mel says although it’s been decades, he remembers that day vividly.

He says it was very scary, it was cold and they had no idea what lay ahead.

“I had to use my weapon quite a bit,” said Sgt. Simowitz. “It was just fighting, fighting every day. We were there ready to go at any time they just wanted us to move on. We lost some gentlemen that I knew but it was part of the war. I feel very proud that I was in the Army it was an unbelievable experience and I’m so fortunate to have made it back home.”

Sgt. Simowitz, who received two bronze stars during his service in the military, was recognized at a recent Florida Panthers game.

His family was by his side as he stood up saluted the crowd that stood for several minutes honoring this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Sgt. Melvin Simowitz for your service and dedication.