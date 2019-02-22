



BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – It’s an event that car lovers and collectors look forward to all year.

The 13th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is being held this weekend.

The Concours kicks off on Friday night with the Live Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport.

Guests at the Hangar Party enjoy tastings from more than 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and peruse a display of exotic cars, custom motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets, luxury motorcoaches, and more.

The vintage cars are from another age, where design and mechanics met and often produced what could be considered rare works of art.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is sponsored by the Rick Case Automotive Group and benefits 12,000 at-risk kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

Celebrity and car enthusiast Jay Leno is a big part of the show. He’ll be on hand for all three weekend events.

Saturday night is the Gala Dinner & Show and Sunday is the main event as an expert panel judges some of the finest automobiles and motorcycles ever built.

