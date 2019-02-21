



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A determined man was caught on camera trying to stop a hit and run driver from getting away.

Cell phone video of the incident shows the man banging on the window of a car. Doral police say the man told them that the other driver crashed into his car at NW 87th Avenue and 36th Street and then kept going.

He said he saw his opportunity to try and do something when the other driver stopped at a red light. The man said he got out of his car and bang on the other driver’s window, but that driver took off.

The man was able to provide the police with that driver’s license tag number.

Doral detectives are conducting an investigation and trying to identify the other driver to get his/her side of the story.

