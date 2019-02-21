Filed Under:Doral, hit and run, Local TV


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A determined man was caught on camera trying to stop a hit and run driver from getting away.

Cell phone video of the incident shows the man banging on the window of a car. Doral police say the man told them that the other driver crashed into his car at NW 87th Avenue and 36th Street and then kept going.

He said he saw his opportunity to try and do something when the other driver stopped at a red light. The man said he got out of his car and bang on the other driver’s window, but that driver took off.

The man was able to provide the police with that driver’s license tag number.

Doral detectives are conducting an investigation and trying to identify the other driver to get his/her side of the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s