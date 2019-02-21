



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marie Kondo is all about tidy homes and now she has become a household name.

The renowned tidying expert from Japan first gained notoriety in the United States back in 2011, when her book ‘The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up’ became a #1 New York Times’ Bestseller.

This new year, Netflix released a series called ‘Tidying up with Marie Kondo,’ showing how she changes lives through her organizing method, known as the KonMari method.

The Internet has boomed with social media chatter. Thrift shops are seeing a huge uptick in donations.

According to a Yahoo! Fiannce report, Goodwill donations in January were up as high as 22% in some cities.

The concept is fairly simple: keep what sparks joy and discard what no longer does, respectfully.

Tara White and Elizabeth Reed are both certified KonMari consultants in Florida, based in Melbourne and Jacksonville.

They joined CBS4 in a day of decluttering and tidying up for one South Florida woman and the Miami Heat.

Lori Sobel is a former court reporter, transitioning into retirement.

With both of her kids grown-up and on their own now, she felt it was time to tidy up her closet.

Sherrella Lane is the Senior Manager of Administrative Services for the Miami Heat supply office.

She takes immense pride in what she does and her fulfillment sparks joy, but what doesn’t spark joy is how cluttered the supply office can become.

Lori focused on going through her shirts, some of them sparked great memories with her girlfriends but others reminded her of her children no longer living at home.

Tara, her consultant, advised that she thank the clothing items that no longer brought her joy and discard them.

Sherella also had a hard time discarding items, because she felt people at the Heat office might need those supplies later on.

With her consultant, Elizabeth, they worked on decluttering the overhead, discarding items that were not serving purpose, and putting items on display when they deserved to be seen.

Ultimately, both women felt better after the process.

“To see all those hangers that are empty is making me feel good,” said Lori. “The older I get, less is more. It works for me.”

“Now that we’ve decluttered some things, it’s even brighter,” observed Sherella.”