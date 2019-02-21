



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back for its 18th year, bringing fabulous food and famous chefs and foodies in town from around the world.

Thursday night was the popular party in the sand known as Barilla Italian Bites on the Beach, behind The Delano Hotel.

Back as host this year – TV personality and host Giada De Laurentiis.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo talked to the chef about why this festival has become so popular.

