



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mayor of Port Richey reportedly fired on sheriff’s deputies who went to his home to serve a warrant.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a SWAT entry team but deputies did not shoot back.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson Angela Stark confirmed Mayor Dale Massad shot at the deputies.

No one was injured. Massad was taken into custody.

The FDLE said agents had gotten a tip that Massad was still practicing medicine without a license. Massad’s medical license was relinquished in 1992.

Investigators said Massad had patients come to his home for various treatments, and one patient had to go to the hospital after a procedure.

“No one is above the law,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement. “As attorney general, my office will work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute any crime within our jurisdiction regardless of the target’s political position or economic status.”

Massad was previously arrested in August 2018 on domestic battery charges after deputies say he grabbed his live-in girlfriend and shoved her into the office of their home.