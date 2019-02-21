



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly weekend shooting on South Beach.

Alan Alt, 32, turned himself in to Miami Beach police on Thursday.

UPDATE: Through the investigate efforts of the MBPD detectives, the subject was identified and has now surrendered without incident at MBPD. ARRESTEE: Alan Michael Alt

ARRESTEE: Alan Michael Alt DOB: 3/4/86

The shooting happened Saturday evening.

Using both city and private surveillance cameras, investigators the man, believed to be Alt, was captured on video crossing the street at 11 Street and Ocean Drive heading towards the seawall. He is then seen firing a single shot near the seawall at 13th Street. There were no reported injuries nor were there any 911 calls received.

The man was then tracked towards 14th Street and Collins Avenue where the deadly shooting occurred after a confrontation. The name of the person who died has not been made public at this time because their next of kin has yet to be notified.

Police say the gunman then made his way to the One Hotel near 23rd Street and Collins Avenue where he was denied entry.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or what charges Alt will be facing.

