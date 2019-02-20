  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of a couple of “police impersonators,” accused of taking about $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia during a home invasion.

Police said it happened January 30th, in the 15000 block of NW 87th Court, in Miami Lakes.

Investigators said two men arrived at the residence in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a covered tag.

Detectives said the home’s owner was not at the residence at the time, but that there were two people inside the home visiting.

(Credit: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police said the suspects knocked on the front door and when one of the occupants opened it, he noticed one of the men was wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters “FBI.” Both of the home’s occupants were taken to a bathroom and were told to stay inside, according to authorities.

When the victims exited the bathroom, they noticed both suspects had fled, police said.

Authorities said the suspects made off with duffel bags containing jewelry and sports memorabilia.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

