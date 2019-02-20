



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – February is National Library Lover’s Month.

As an avid user of our local public library system, I say, “Let’s celebrate”!

If you haven’t been to a library in a while, you should know there’s way more than just books.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down some of what the library has to offer that you might not know about.

Audio Books

Okay, so you know audiobooks exist, but did you know the Miami-Dade County Public Library System offers free apps that allow you to check out and listen to audio books right on your phone? No need to go to the library and check out CDs. Thousands of titles are available and you don’t have to worry about missing the return date. Once your loan runs out, it just automatically returns to the library. And pending holds automatically pop up once they become available, too.

Artwork

The Miami-Dade Public Library System’s Art Services and Exhibitions Department maintains a permanent collection of over 2,200 works of art. This special collection includes works on paper, photographs, paintings, artists’ books, and small sculpture, with a focus on African American, Latino, and Miami artists. Each branch of the library exhibits artwork from the Library’s Permanent Collection. Please check periodically as the artwork collection is often rotated.

Creation Stations

Broward County Libraries also have a lot to offer, like “Creation Stations”. The main library at 100 S Andrews Avenue has audio-visual production equipment, electronics kits, virtual reality gear and even a 3D printer available for visitors to use for free. Miami-Dade has similar technology available as well.

Drinks and Dancing

Yup, you heard that right! “Fridays at the Library” are all about enjoying music, signature delicacies, and entertainment. The events typically spotlight a specific culture or country at library branches throughout Broward. Leave the kids at home though. These events are 21+ only and tickets are $10.

