



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From police work to public works, transportation, fire safety, and even the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab, a wide range of careers was on display Wednesday morning for the students of Lorah Park Elementary School for their annual Careers at a Glance Day.

Students were given a chance to learn about each career on display, ask questions, and even get hands-on experience.

“I feel inspired about it because that makes me want to do something like that.” Said Rihanna Flowers a 5th-grade student at the school.

She was part of one of many groups that made the rounds to each career station where they were given a 15-minute presentation.

The inspiration is the goal of Atunya Walker, the school’s principal. She, along with staff members, put together Wednesday’s career day. She knows that along with the inspiration from the event the students will still need guidance.

“What’s really important is to make sure it’s not just a one-shot deal,” said Walker. “We have to do the work now as teachers to build on the foundation of the seeds that are planted.”

A glance at one of the many careers on display with a chance to inspire today’s students into what could be a lifelong career tomorrow.

Andy Alexander III is a 2nd-grade student and said that he wants to share his heart with everybody after seeing the Share Your Heart charity van. When asked what he wanted to be after the career day he simply said,” I want to be a superhero.”