



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An effort is underway to further enhance security in Broward County Schools.

Members of the Broward County School Board held a meeting Wednesday to consider new policies to keep students and staff safe.

More than a year after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the school board approved two significant safety and security changes.

The Board voted unanimously to formally establish a Code Red policy as well as a safe spaces or hard corners policy.

The hard corners policy creates areas in classrooms where students and teachers would not be visible from hallways, windows or door openings.

After the Parkland shooting there was a lot of concern that classrooms in the Freshman Building did not have hard corners identified, leaving students vulnerable.

The confessed shooter did not even enter a classroom; he shot students through door windows and in the hallways.

The Code Red policy says that all employees, full-time, part-time and temporary, can call a code red.

The Code Red policy says that any staff member must take appropriate action including initiating a Code Red lockdown on a school campus should they see, hear or smell anything that may immediately impact the safety and security of any staff, students or visitors.

“It has further clarifications for our expectations around training and that every employee must participate and understand the policy,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. “Also, that every employee has a responsibility to call a code red, for example, and do whatever they can to make sure our schools are as safe as possible.”

The Code Red policy also says all employees must undergo mandatory training, and that training will be done on an annual basis.

The district will hold a safety and security town hall meeting next Monday at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs at 6:30 p.m.