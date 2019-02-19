  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Karli Barnett
Filed Under:Karli Barnett, Local TV, Murder-Suicide, West Boca


PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder/suicide in a West Boca neighborhood.

Monday afternoon sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on the 22000 block of SW 57th Circle, in the Hammock of Sandalfoot neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appears a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself.

The two were found dead in the house by a 17-year-old who was returning home.

“It’s shocking at first for something like this to be this close to home,” says Lukas Fecci who lives in the neighborhood.

He said the people in the house moved there a few months ago.

“Sometimes they’d be partying very hard and sometimes they’d be fighting, a dispute here or there but nothing that there were cops at the house before this,” he said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the man and woman or the nature of their relationship.

