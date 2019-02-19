



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was in Homestead Tuesday morning, leading a congressional delegation on a visit to the Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children.

Mucarsel-Powell was accompanied by US Representative Donna Shalala and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), including Texas Representative Joaquin Castro during their tour of the Homestead shelter, which is said to be the largest facility for unaccompanied children in the country.

The shelter is run by a company that cannot access the state’s child abuse background system because it does not have the required license, according to the office of Murcasel-Powell.

The delegation, according to the office of Murcasel-Powell, was at the facility primarily “to learn how to best perform oversight over an increasingly troubling practice of the Trump Administration’s family separation policies.”

The Homestead facility houses teenage children who crossed without a guardian and are considered unaccompanied minors.

The shelter initially opened in 2016 after a record number of migrant children came across the border. It closed in 2017.

Then it opened again in March last year to accommodate an influx of children. As a so-called temporary shelter, it is able to expand and contract based on need.

Currently, they house 1,575 children, they are all between ages 13-17. Seventy-five percent are boys and 25 percent are girls.

In December, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would be expanding the number of beds at the facility from the current 1,600 to 2,350.