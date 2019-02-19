



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man with a gun who was caught on cell phone camera threatening a group of teens on bikes is facing additional charges.

Mark Bartlett was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon for the Martin Luther King Day incident.

There were lots of frustrated drivers on Brickell Avenue that day as the teens, who were protesting housing concerns in Liberty City, rode their bikes in the busy financial district, bringing traffic to a halt.

On the Brickell Avenue Bridge, those teens riders got into a confrontation with Bartlett, part of which was recorded on a cell phone camera.

“You just ran over my foot with your tire,” the woman screamed.

It didn’t take long before things escalated.

Police said Bartlett walked up carrying a gun and started yelling a lot of racial slurs directed at the teens.

The teens’ attorney believes the armed confrontation was a hate crime and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office agreed.

On Monday, they announced that utilizing the Hate Crimes Enhancement created by the Florida Legislature to provide stiffer penalties for a conviction when an offense was motivated by prejudice, they have now charged Bartlett with three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice and one count of improper exhibition of a firearm.

After the incident, Bartlett apologized for his use of the offense language through his attorney. He claimed he was not guilty of any criminal behavior and was only defending a loved one that he believed was in danger.

Members of the group Dream Defenders have filed a lawsuit against the couple on the teens’ behalf for damages alleging battery, assault, and violation of the state’s hate crime law.

