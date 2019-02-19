



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire ripped through a Miami townhouse.

It happened in a gated community at 310 NW 20th Street.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows of the home.

A man who lives in the area said he heard a man screaming from inside the residence.

“I woke up and was trying to get the number 32 bus and I smelled smoke and I called 911. It just bursted out in flames and I heard a guy yelling and I tried to kick the gate in couldn’t do it and then the police showed up,” said Elvis Stevens.

There’s no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.