



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Jungle Island has a cute and cuddly new addition and is proudly showing off the new little fella. He is a new white-faced baby capuchin monkey born recently at the park, but just being shown to the public now.

The male primate was weighed 0.2 pounds at birth and is the offspring of the park’s animal residents, Fabiana and Mowgli.

“He likes to copy certain facial gestures and exhibits an adventurous spirit,” says Dr. Jason Chatfield, vice president of zoological operations for Jungle Island. “These creatures are highly social, popular and intelligent. Already, the little guy is making mischief at Jungle Island and is sure to be a big hit at the upcoming Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family festival.”

The baby monkey will make his debut at the Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen but more importantly, he needs a name!

Jungle Island is holding a naming contest on its Instagram page.

Once there, tag a friend and select from one of three South Beach Wine and Food Festival celebrity chef-inspired names: Andrew, Robert or Rocco.

(Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine, Rocco DiSpirito)

The winner will be selected at random on Friday, February 22 and will receive a free family four-pack to the Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen, plus the opportunity to meet the cheeky monkey the weekend of February 23 & 24.

Capuchin monkeys are native to Central and South America. They are omnivores and their diet consists mostly of fruit, leaves, seeds, berries, insects, birds, small mammals and eggs. Capuchin monkeys can live up to 50 years. As one of the smallest primates, capuchin monkeys average 12 to 22 inches in length and weigh between three to nine pounds. TV shows and movies, such as Friends and Ace Ventura, helped to popularize capuchin monkeys.