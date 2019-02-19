



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police detectives are seeking the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of snatching $100,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.

Police said the suspect was caught on camera on February 5 entering DSH Oakwood Jewelers, located at 2897 Stirling Rd., in Hollywood.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20’s, wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and a dark colored hoodie.

Authorities said the suspect snatched an entire display containing several gold items when they were presented to him and then was seen running out of the store.

Police said the man fled northbound on Lakeshore Drive in a gold-colored Lexus driven by another person.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.

