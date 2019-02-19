



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A court hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning on a complaint filed by a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School security monitor, who claims he is being harassed by the father of one of the 17 victims of the shooting.

Andrew Medina is seeking a protective order against Andrew Pollack.

Pollack’s daughter, Meadow was killed in the Parkland school massacre nearly one year ago.

On Tuesday morning, Pollack tweeted the following:

Another day another loser to hold accountable. Up today: Andrew Medina. This guy sexually harassed my daughter, then opened the gate and let the killer in with a rifle bag. Today I’m in court because he wants a restraining order. What Medina needs to be afraid of is my lawsuit. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 19, 2019

According to the complaint filed by Andrew Medina’s attorney, Pollack showed up at Pine Trails Park in Parkland and ‘heckled’ the former school monitor, who coaches a youth baseball team.

Pollack says he acknowledged going to the park, but denied being hostile.

Medina claims Pollack arrived at the field “unexpectedly, and without provocation”, and began screaming at him. “His name calling and demeaning language was frightening. He then proceeded to threaten me, and several people heard his words and menacing tone. I was extremely petrified, not only for myself but for the children and parents as well. Thankfully, the police were called to the scene, and Mr. Pollack was gone upon their arrival,” explained Medina in a statement released by his attorney.

“Do you know who I am? Do you know who I am? I’m not through with you yet,” Pollack yelled, according to the motion filed in the civil case. In addition to pursuing a restraining order, Medina is also asking a judge to bar Pollack from sitting in on a deposition scheduled for later this month.

Pollack is already suing Medina for negligence for failing to stop self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Medina told police after the 2018 shooting that he recognized Cruz as an expelled student, referred to him as the quote ‘Crazy Boy’ who always wore black or camouflage and had swastikas on his backpack, but did not stop him or lock down the school.

The school district fired Medina last year and now he coaches the baseball team.

Medina also claims Pollack tried to intimidate and threaten him in the past.

In the complaint, Medina’s lawyer wrote Pollack has made other threatening statements on social media and has been seen walking his dog near Medina’s house. Medina’s lawyer also raised the possibility that Pollack could be committing a crime by harassing Medina, given that he’s a witness in Cruz’s murder trial.

Medina’s statement went on, “I understand that I am a party to litigation with Mr. Pollack, and I respect the judicial system. However, I want to be sure my family and I are protected. In as much as I am aware of all the grieving and emotions that are currently exhibited in the Parkland and Coral Springs communities, I myself feel the same emotions.”

Medina is asking the court for a protection order — saying he felt threatened on the field. In a statement, he said “His name calling and demeaning language was frightening. He then proceeded to threaten me…”. He went on to say“I was extremely petrified, not only for myself but for the children and parents as well.” He alleges Pollack screamed, “I’m not through with you yet.” Pollack admits saying that, but not in a threatening way.

“I said I’m not through with him yet, we have a deposition I think in a couple weeks ill see him and all the other parents will face him too, they want to be there for the deposition,” added Pollack.

Pollack claims he did not scream, but, at times, had to speak loudly because he was a distance away.

“I didn’t yell. What was put in there was false. I didn’t raise my voice the whole time I was there. I was very calm.”

Medina also said Pollack has intimated him before, saying ”He has also been seen in my neighborhood for no reason other than to frighten me.”

Pollack said that’s not true.

“He doesn’t have any reason to fear anything about me. He’s got to look in the mirrors. That’s enough for him. Look in the mirror every day and know you’re the guy who let him walk onto the school with a rifle bag.”