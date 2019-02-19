WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, DUI, Florida Man, Local TV, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Navy Sailors, Pensacola


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man is facing serious jail time after getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

58-year-old Eric Watt has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving crash that injured eight Navy sailors.

News outlets reported this week that Watt has pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI damage to property or person. He faces up to five years in prison at his April 30 sentencing.

Authorities say Watt drifted off a Pensacola-area street in April 2017 and hit a group of servicemen from Naval Air Station Pensacola. Six of them were seriously injured.

Several hours after the crash, Watt’s blood-alcohol content was recorded at 0.088 percent and 0.093 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s