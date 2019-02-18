



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Top selling singer and songwriter Shakira paid a surprise visit to the Miami Beach Police Department Monday.

In a video posted on the Miami Beach Police Department Twitter account, Shakira is seen doing a little boxing.

The caption reads, “HIPS DON’T LIE? We say @Shakira’s right hook doesn’t lie. Thank you #Shakira for stopping by MBPD with the fam and saying hello.

Shakira, who is part Colombian and part Lebanese, has sold more than 60 million albums and won three GRAMMY Awards, 13 Latin GRAMMY Awards and more.

She lives primarily in Barcelona, Spain, with her professional soccer player mate Gerard Piqué and their two children but she also has a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach.

It was listed for sale in June, 2018 for more than $11 million.