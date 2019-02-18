



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a news conference on Monday, where she talked about President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Wasserman Schultz contends Trump’s declaration is a “Lawless attempt to circumvent the authority of Congress and threatens the nation’s military readiness over a manufactured crisis.”

“Through this declaration the President could steal urgently needed military construction funds that are critical to our nation’s military and the well-being of our troops.”

The Congresswoman is the chair of the Military Construction and Veteran Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee.

Her office said, “Representative Wasserman-Schultz is committed to doing everything possible to prevent the dangerous, authoritarian misuse of appropriated government funding for a useless vanity project.”

Last Thursday, her office released the following statement:

“President Trump would rather steal money from our troops and degrade America’s military readiness than own up to his campaign lie that Mexico would pay for his border wall boondoggle. As chair of the Military Construction and Veteran Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, I will fight this lawless abuse of authority. This irresponsible act will actually make us less safe, less prepared, harm the men and women who serve our country, and would recklessly waste taxpayers’ money. Our armed forces should never be compromised by such dishonest, authoritarian tactics.”