



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of protesters at FIU rallied and marched ahead of President Trump’s speech about the crisis in Venezuela.

They marched behind a sign that stated “we reject the coup in Venezuela”. Others held signs that read “hands of Venezuela”.

Protesters marched from the Gotham Center to the Ocean Bank Convention Center where President Trump was scheduled to speak Monday afternoon.

“We believe trump has alternative motives for the Venezuelan people and it’s not about their safety or well-being,” Protester Linda Guillotti said.

Guillotti was born in Venezuela. She helped organize the protest.

“I don’t believe that Trump has good intentions for Venezuela. I feel that he wants the natural resources,” Guillotti said.

She told us The U.S should lift its sanctions because it does more harm than good. However, she does believe that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro should step aside.

Even though protesters initially gathered a distance away from the convention center, supporters who couldn’t attend the speech made their voices heard.

“How can they say something if they never had to experience what I had to live,” Karime kafruni said.

Kafruni was born in Venezuela. She was brought to tears after seeing protesters who are afraid the U.S will start a war. She says the US should do all it can to help people in Venezuela.

“My uncle was killed because of the insecurities. It’s so sad seeing this type of people,” Kafruni said.

It’s a controversial topic that gets both sides fired up and emotional.