MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many South Floridians are enjoying a day off for Presidents’ Day.

Presidents’ Day, known also as Washington’s Birthday, is a federal holiday, meaning many government institutions will close. The day was originally established in the 1880s to honor President George Washington but later became viewed as a time to recognize all presidents, past and present.

Here’s a rundown of what’s open and closed.

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Stock markets: Closed

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed

Broward County offices: Closed

Miami-Dade courts: Closed

Broward courts: Closed

Broward & Miami-Dade libraries: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Closed

Postal service: Closed.

Banks: Closed

Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular schedule.

Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.

Malls: Open

Supermarkets: Open

