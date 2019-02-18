Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many South Floridians are enjoying a day off for Presidents’ Day.
Presidents’ Day, known also as Washington’s Birthday, is a federal holiday, meaning many government institutions will close. The day was originally established in the 1880s to honor President George Washington but later became viewed as a time to recognize all presidents, past and present.
Here’s a rundown of what’s open and closed.
Federal offices: Closed
State offices: Closed
Stock markets: Closed
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed
Broward County offices: Closed
Miami-Dade courts: Closed
Broward courts: Closed
Broward & Miami-Dade libraries: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Closed
Postal service: Closed.
Banks: Closed
Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Regular schedule.
Tri-Rail: Regular schedule.
Malls: Open
Supermarkets: Open