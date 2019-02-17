



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash on Alligator Alley near the toll plaza in Broward County claimed the life of a Miccosukee police officer.

“One of the fatal’s is a Miccosukee officer and he was on his way home from work,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alvaro Feola said.

Investigators confirmed 40-year-old Miccosukee officer Steven Greco was heading Eastbound along I-75 near Mile Marker 23 early Saturday morning in his personal car.

That’s when he was hit head on by another car traveling in the wrong direction.

“They did everything they could. He was transported to the hospital and unfortunately he died. The other person in the other vehicle was pronounced dead on scene,” Feola said.

It’s still unclear why 32-year-old Curtis Wollwine II was driving in the wrong direction, causing the early morning crash that stalled traffic.

Some drivers even got out of their cars in an effort to see why traffic was backed up. At the same time, investigators were collecting evidence.

“He is one our brothers. We still have to maintain and be professional, not only for the officer but also for the other driver,” Feola said.

The Miccosukee Police Department sent a statement.

“The Miccosukee Tribe and The Miccosukee Police Department are sad to announce that Saturday February 16, 2019 at approximately 5am one of our young police officers lost his life in a tragic car accident. At this time, the tribe is providing support and assistance to the fallen officer’s family.”

Troopers are still investigating to see if drugs or alcohol played a factor.