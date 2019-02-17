WATCH LIVEFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
Filed Under:'Canes, Battery, Cincinnati Bengals, Local TV, Mark Walton, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA, NFL


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested in South Florida.

The former University of Miami player is out on bond after being released from the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Mark Walton mugshot. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Walton was arrested Friday near Downtown Miami.

He’s facing a battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a couple.

According to police, the incident started when the couple asked Walton to move his car, which was blocking the entrance to a parking garage.

The woman started recording video on her cell phone, and police say Walton snatched the phone away from her, leading to a fight.

Authorities say both Walton and the woman suffered minor scratches.

Walton played for the Hurricanes from 2015 to 2017, racking up a total of 2,630 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s