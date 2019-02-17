



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested in South Florida.

The former University of Miami player is out on bond after being released from the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Walton was arrested Friday near Downtown Miami.

He’s facing a battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a couple.

According to police, the incident started when the couple asked Walton to move his car, which was blocking the entrance to a parking garage.

The woman started recording video on her cell phone, and police say Walton snatched the phone away from her, leading to a fight.

Authorities say both Walton and the woman suffered minor scratches.

Walton played for the Hurricanes from 2015 to 2017, racking up a total of 2,630 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bengals.